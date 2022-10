A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor.

Dr. Mark R. Steed, D.C. owned San Luis Obispo Chiropractic Center and Achilles Chiropractic Center for 40 years.

His family says he passed away in June.

A service for him is taking place Sunday, Oct. 9 at Mason’s Lodge, 859 Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m.