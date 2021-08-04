Watch
Celebration of life scheduled for Morro Bay councilmember who passed away

City of Morro Bay
Robert "Red" Davis began serving as Councilmember in 2017.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Aug 04, 2021
The City of Morro Bay is hosting a celebration of life event for Councilmember Robert “Red” Davis at Cloisters Park on August 9.

The celebration will start at 10 a.m. but attendees are advised to arrive early and to ride their bikes to the event, as Davis was an avid bike rider.

“The outpouring of support and love to Red’s family and to the city team since his passing has been absolutely incredible and heartwarming,” said Scott Collins, Morro Bay City Manager. “We encourage all of those who were touched by Red in some way to attend this event to honor his life.”

Davis died late last month. He had been a councilmember since 2016.

Davis’ family asks that instead of providing flowers to the family, people donate to Bike SLO County in Red Davis’ name.

