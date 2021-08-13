Census report shows SLO & Santa Barbara counties saw combined population increase of 37K over last decade

The U.S. Census Bureau released new population data on Thursday.

The 2020 Census data will be used to reshape U.S. House seats and state legislative districts for the next decade.

Redistricting must be done in most states before the 2022 elections.

The goal is to redraw districts with roughly the same number of people.

The 2020 Census data released Thursday shows that much of the fastest population growth occurred in the nation's largest cities, particularly their suburbs.

Some highlights from the report:



The population of the United States was 331,449,281 million in 2020.

The largest county in the U.S. remains Los Angeles County with 10,014,009 people.

The largest city is New York City with 8.8 million people.

The fastest-growing metro area between 2010 and 2020 was The Villages in Florida.

The areas that had the largest percentage declines in population were Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Danville, Illinois.

Here's how the numbers break down locally:



2020 San Luis Obispo County population - 282,424 Between 2010 and 2020, SLO County's population increased by 12,787 people, or 4.7%



2020 Santa Barbara County population - 448,229 Between 2010 and 2020, the county's population increased by 24,334 people, or 5.7%



California's total population was 39,538,223 in 2020. The Golden State saw a 6.1% population increase from 2010, adding more than 2.2 million people.