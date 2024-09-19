Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria this weekend

The Central Coast AirFest will be returning to Santa Maria this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Santa Maria Airport is hosting military demos, vintage warbirds, and aerobatics.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

"This is a great family day... and maybe you don't like airplanes, but I think once you get out here and see the airplanes flying and see the airplanes parked, where you can actually go up and look at them, I think the excitement just kind of overtakes you. It's just a fun, fun couple of days," said Central Coast AirFest Sponsorship Coordinator Jim Bray.

Although the AirFest officially begins on Saturday, people can watch a practice show on Friday for a lower cost.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Central Coast AirFest website.