The Central Coast Aquarium will present "Tidepools on Tour" at the Santa Maria Public Library this week.

The program will be held in the Altrusa Theater in Youth Services on Tuesday, June 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The aquarium will be bringing its mobile touch tanks which feature live animals including crabs, sea stars, sea snails, and more.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.