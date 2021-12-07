Central Coast Battle of the Badges returns this weekend

The 7th Annual Central Coast Battle of the Badges will take place this weekend in Atascadero.

The event is a non-profit amateur combat sports event that features local military and first responders who battle against one another in an effort to raise money for two local charities.

The organizations say that with more than seven years of experience their goal is to use their combined skills in business, marketing, boxing, and mixed martial arts to provide the community with a boxing/MMA event that showcases and honors public safety officers who serve and protect their community.

This year the event is sponsored and held at the Santa Maria Brewing Co. located at 7935 San Luis Ave. Atascadero. Doors open at 4 pm. General Admission and Ringside seating tickets cost $35.00 to $75.00.

"The last six years I want to say we've raised $60,000 in a full surplus. Anything from the American Cancer Society to Jack's Helping Hand, Kayla peach foundation," said Terry Cook, CDCR Correctional Officer.

The two charities this year are Operation Underground Railroad, which aims to end sex trafficking in the US, and the Atascadero Police Department's K9 Unit.

To purchase tickets contact Sarah Meagher at (805) 769-5522 or by E-Mail at Sarah.Meagher@cdcr.ca.gov.