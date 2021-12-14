Central Coast beaches under 72-hr. rain advisory after storm

Officials in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are advising the public to avoid contact with ocean and creek water for three days following the storm that has brought rain to the Central Coast Monday and Tuesday.

Officials are calling the storm a "signficant rain event," which has brought storm water runoff to the area. Because the storm water is untreated, it can carry high levels of bacteria and other pollutants, officials say.

Contact with contaminated water can bring the risk for illnesses like rashes, fever, chills or vomiting.

They ask surfers and swimmers to avoid contact with oceans and creeks for 72 hours following the rain.

Santa Barbara County health officials added that those who harvest shellfish should wait 10 days before harvesting them.