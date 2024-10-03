Central Coast Bioneers Conference returns to San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA — Taking place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, at the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo, the Central Coast Bioneers will be discussing the “Revolution from the Heart of Nature.”

Organizers say dynamic speakers will present on various topics over two days from the green economy and climate conservation to Indigenous stories and urban injustice.

Tickets can be purchased at Ecologists.org for the two-day conference. You can also sign up for a pre-conference trip on Thursday to tour an all-electric green building.

The conference will feature multiple speakers and topics, including Reaching the 30 x 30 with Kara Woodruff, Climate Change with NASA Scientists, Empowering Latino Voices, Harnessing the Power of Regenerative Business to Heal the World, and Rematriation with a panel of Indigenous speakers.

“You learn an awful lot all in one weekend, and not only from the speakers, but also we're going to have over a dozen exhibitors,” said Stacey Hunt, CEO of Ecologistics. “You'll come away excited again about the world and ready to help do the work to make our earth a better place.”

