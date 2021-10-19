Central Coast blood banks facing record breaking shortage since pandemic began

Nonprofit blood provider Vitalant is facing a critical blood and platelet shortage and is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment now.

Organizers say Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type and is vital to helping patients in emergencies, has plummeted to under a two-day supply, its lowest level since May 2020.

The need for blood donations is so critical officials are calling this an emerging public health crisis.

Vitalant says blood donations are going out to about 900 hospitals Vitalant serves nationwide, including over 25 along the Central Coast, quicker than volunteer donations are coming in.

Organizers attribute the shortage to people resuming routine activities and have forgotten about giving blood. They say, the rate of donors not showing up for their scheduled appointments reached an annual high in recent weeks.

"It's really easy, you come in, you eat a good meal, you drink lots of water, don't forget to bring a face mask and we can take care of you, it's about an hour but you can save up to three lives," said Vitalant Donor Recruitment Representative, Laura Kamada.

To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, visit this website.