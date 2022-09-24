Central Coast Brewing moving to The Hub in the coming months

Monterey Street has been home to Central Coast Brewing since 1998, but the building housing the operation was recently sold, displacing the brewery.

"I didn't really want to leave the Monterey corridor," said George Peterson, Central Coast Brewing & Monterey Street Brewing Company owner.

Peterson saw an opportunity to stay in the area by repurposing what was once a patio furniture store and before that a car dealership in the 1700 block of Monterey.

"It's centrally located. It's in the middle of what could be a revived north Monterey Street uptown," Peterson said.

The business plans to open early for groups that want to eat breakfast or grab coffee and stay open until 10 p.m., offering a variety of food and drink options. The building will also contain a bike shop, car display, brewery, and distillery.

"Everything about us is local. It's hand-made, hand-crafted stuff," Peterson said.

Krobar Craft Distillery is one of the local vendors that will be moving into what's being called The Hub.

"We had a location in Paso that got shut down, so having this location with the traffic is going to benefit me tenfold," said Stephen Kroener, Krobar Craft Distillery owner.

Not everyone is in support of the new establishment.

The San Luis Obispo City Council denied an appeal of a minor use permit approved by the planning commission earlier this year.

The appeal expressed concerns about noise that might disrupt neighboring residential areas.

The council ultimately green-lighted the project under the condition that the applicant use noise dampening methods inside the building in compliance the city's noise ordinance.

"You can hear the high school, you can hear Cal Poly games. It's an urban, commercial interface with residential so it's going to be a noisier spot no matter what," Peterson said.

Peterson says if all goes as planned, they should be opening their doors to the public within the next two to four months.

He says the current Central Coast Brewing location at 1422 Monterey St. was sold to make way for affordable housing.