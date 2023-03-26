Central Coast Bridal Fair event in SLO

It's officially "ring by spring" season. Newly engaged couples, wedding industry professionals, and seasoned vendors from the central coast region gathered Sunday for the Central Coast Bridal Fair.

At this fun and interactive bridal experience, attendees were able to enjoy food, wine, champagne and mocktail samples as they made their way through the venue and mingled with over 35 vendors, couples, and wedding professionals.

"Well, my daughter is engaged. She's getting married in September. She's out of the country right now. She took a trip for five months. And so I'm pretty much having to plan a wedding by myself," Tammy Brown told KSBY. "We have such a unique community here. There's so many different type of atmospheres. So you can go to the mountains and you might want to have a mountainous wedding, you might have a beach wedding or a backyard wedding. And so there's just so much to choose from. And this is the venue I feel like can really help you solidify what you want to do.”

Fair organizers said they wanted participants to leave with a wealth of knowledge and a quality list of new contacts to help people plan their big day or grow their business.

Attendees also had chances to win discounts and prizes like a DJ and photo booth service.

This fair was held at the newly renovated historic Monday Club in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m.