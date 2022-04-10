Central Coast Bride brings wedding expo to Madonna Inn

Central Coast Bride will be holding a wedding expo at San Luis Obispo's Madonna Inn on Sunday, April 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be an opportunity for guests to meet local and professional vendors and businesses who can help prepare for a wedding, honeymoon, and a new life together.

Attendees will be able to meet the individuals behind the businesses, win prizes, and discover local wedding venues, caterers, photographers, florists, rental companies, DJ's, and more.

Central Coast Bride is a group of wedding enthusiasts designed to help couples find their perfect wedding vendors throughout California's Central Coast.