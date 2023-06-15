Central Coast businesses prepare for what is expected to be a busy Father's Day weekend

Two popular Father’s Day activities are golfing and fishing and with Father’s Day this weekend, both of those sports are getting booked.

Father and local San Luis Obispo resident, Scott Barnes, says he plans to fish for Father’s Day.

“When the grandkids get here, I’ll take them fishing. They love to fish,” Barnes said.

Drake Recks sells boating tickets for Patriot Sportfishing and says they are booked out.

“I’d say for Father’s Day you might have to book a month ahead,” Recks said.

Fishing is not the only activity that will be busy this weekend.

Colby Hartje, general manager at Avila Beach Golf Resort says they are expecting about 150 golfers on Sunday.

Bookings tend to happen at the resort two weeks before the Father’s Day weekend.

Hartje says they will be stocking up with extra drinks, extra food, and extra staffing.