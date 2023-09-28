Central Coast chef dyed beard pink for cancer awareness

Executive Chef, Bernard Livingston, at Blue Moon Over Avila dyed his beard pink Wednesday in honor of cancer awareness month this October.

Livingston tells KSBY he lost his mother more than seven years ago due to complications with cancer. Now, in her memory, Livingston wants to continue raising awareness and raise funds for cancer research.

On Wednesday, Livingston went to Masterpiece Salon in Grover Beach where a stylist dyed his beard pink. Livingston aims to raise $2,000 before he shaves his beard next Tuesday.

A GoFundMe has been made and can be found here, on the restaurant's Instagram. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

Jessica Zerolis, owner of Masterpiece Salon, is also hoping to spread awareness during the month of October. Zerolis tells KSBY that for anyone who wants to dye or add pink to their hair, some of those proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.