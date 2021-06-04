Central Coast CHP departments receive grant to help prevent major traffic incidents

On Friday a Safe on All Roads grant was announced for some Central Coast departments.

The California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides federal funding to reduce unsafe and impaired driving within the Santa Barbara County Region.

To accomplish this mission, the CHP Buellton and Santa Barbara Areas have implemented a joint regional effort to conduct enforcement and educational activities.

"We just want people to travel safe and get to their destination safely and soundly. Due to the higher volumes of traffic collisions, we do want to have more enforcement on the roads to prevent these traffic collisions and make our traveling safer for all the people in California," said Keith Rogers, CHP Buellton Public Information Officer.

Throughout the summer months, officers will conduct enhanced enforcement with focused efforts on driving under the influence, improper turning, and unsafe speed violations.