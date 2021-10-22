Central Coast cities, counties offer sandbags ahead of predicted storm

Before predicted rainstorms hit the Central Coast, cities and counties have shared resources for residents looking to prepare.

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County recommends residents visit the following locations for sandbags. For current availability, residents can call the listed numbers. Sandbags are not pre-filled, county officials say, and people are limited to 25 bags.

The County of Santa Barbara Flood Control Shop, at 4568 County Rd., in Santa Barbara. Call 805-568-3440.

The Santa Maria Flood Control Shop at 912 West Foster Rd., Santa Maria. Call 805-568-3440.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Station #31 at 168 W. Hwy 246 in Buellton. Call 805-686-5062.

For sandbag information in Central Santa Barbara County, officials recommend contacting the cities of Buellton (805-688-5177), Lompoc (805-736-4513) and Solvang (805-688-5575).

Bags and sand are available at the Santa Ynez Community Services District at 1070 Faraday St. Residents can call 805-688-3008 for availability.

Lompoc Fire Station #1, at 115 S. G St. is also listed as a resource. Residents can reach out about availability by calling 805-736-4513.

For additional storm readiness information, residents can visit readysbc.org.

#Alisal Fire - Santa Barbara County has sandbags available at the bottom of Refugio Rd near Calle Real for area residents to fill & use for the upcoming storm. pic.twitter.com/Hie8PQ06Ch — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 21, 2021

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County offers tips for residents preparing before, during and after the storm on readyslo.org. In a webpage, they recommend residents looking for sandbags to visit Farm Supply Company, Miner's Ace Hardware or Templeton Feed and Grain. Addresses, contact information and stock are listed online.

The City of San Luis Obispo has shared sandbag information and a map of locations where residents can fill up sandbags. Bags can be bought at local hardware stores and filled at the Santa Rosa Park Parking Lot, Laguna Lake Golf Course, Sinsheimer Park Parking Lot and City Corporation Yard.

The City of Paso Robles shared today that the city continues to clean storm drains and drainage pipes to minimize flooding potential. The city encourages residents to make their own sand bags to protect private property by using available sand at the City Streets Yard at 1220 Paso Robles St.

The city reminds that empty sandbags are available for purchase at Burt Industrial Supply, Lowe's, Blake's Hardware and Farm Supply Company.

Residents filling up at city locations are encouraged to bring a shovel for filling bags.