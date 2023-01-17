Central Coast communities continue to deal with post-storm recovery

Some Central Coast communities are still continuing to deal with post-storm recovery.

The city of Arroyo Grande has assigned a liaison to assist Arroyo Grande residents affected by the recent storms. Residents are asked to send an email to ecasares@arroyogrande.org or call Erica Casares at 805-473-5453 with questions and to receive information regarding storm-related issues.

San Luis Obispo County residents who experienced storm damage are asked by the county to please report it at http://readyslo.org so the county can qualify for FEMA financial assistance.

And down in Santa Barbara County in Lompoc, Urban Forestry crews were out Tuesday inspecting the South H Street Italian stone pines for signs of damage. The trees on south h St were planted in the 1930s. Over the last several years, storms have made the tree's limbs fall or the trees fall altogether.

"Our urban forestry division has received some concerns from the community about the trees. And of course, there are people that love the trees and would hate to see them go," Samantha Scroggin, public information officer for the city of Lompoc told KSBY.

The city says an arborist will conduct a thorough examination of the trees in the coming weeks.

The previous storms have caused many roads and highways to close across the Central Coast. Caltrans says Highway 1 is reopened from Solomon Road to Black Road near Guadalupe as of Tuesday afternoon. Highway 135 is also reopened in both directions from Bell Street to Harris Grade in Los Alamos. To see a full list of road closures for Santa Barbara County you can click, here.

The closure of Highway 1 near Big Sur moved south. It is now closed from Lime Creek to four miles north of San Simeon.

To see a full list of road closures for San Luis Obispo County you can click, here. For more road information, you can visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone. You may also call 1-800-427-7623 for road information.