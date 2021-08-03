Central Coast Community Energy expanding service in Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Community Energy is adding Carpinteria, Goleta and unincorporated southern Santa Barbara County to its service area beginning in October.

CCCE describes itself as a community-owned electricity provider focused on clean, local energy. The company, formerly known as Monterey Bay Community Power, sources electricity from clean and renewable energy sources.

The energy provider gives residents a clean energy alternative to PG&E or SCE. Energy charges will be billed through PG&E or SCE.

Customers will receive updates on the change via mail in August, September, November and December, CCCE says. The switch is automatic; residents not interested in CCCE will have to opt out.

The provider has grown to cover many cities and communities along the Central Coast, including San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Morro Bay and Santa Maria.

CCCE says that they are committed to sourcing 60% clean and renewable energy by 2025, rising to 100% by 2030.

For a list of communities covered by CCCE, check out their website. The energy provider has no current plans in place to provide power for Atascadero or unincorporated San Luis Obispo County.

They plan to provide service to Buellton by January 2022.