Central Coast community honors National Vietnam Veteran Day

Each year on March 29, the nation recognizes National Vietnam Veteran Day.

This year marks 50 years since the last combat troops left South Vietnam.

To honor veterans and their family and friends the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum hosted a coffee meetup at the San Luis Obispo Vets Hall.

The event was for locals alike to come together for a morning of camaraderie, conversation and reflection.

"You know, we came home, we took off our uniforms. We never talked about it and coming back and being honored in a 50 year commemoration. It's healing for all of us. And I'm proud to talk about it," said U.S. Army Vietnam Vet, Dennis Hennessy.

One Central Coast Veteran expressed the importance of these events locally.

"Veterans supporting veterans is is very important. So we need to find each other. A lot of guys just hid under a rock and tried to avoid any connections. I think it's better to step out and see the guys that you flew to write about it, write about your experience to help the children and the wives who lost a loved one. We can maybe add something to help their lives," said U.S Air Force Veteran, George Marrett.

This was one of several events taking place across the Central Coast to honor Vietnam Veterans in the community.