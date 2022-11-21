Central Coast community is invited to two Thanksgiving services

Everyone is invited to the Santa Ynez Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving service on Monday, November 21 at 6 p.m. at Bethania Church at 603 Atterdag Rd in Solvang.

This service is sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, Bethania Lutheran Church, and St. Mark's-in-the-Valley, including representatives of Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and other faith communities.

Service organizers say that at the gathering, thanks will be offered from various religious traditions, helping to affirm unity as grateful neighbors.

The Interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.

After the service, a reception will follow in the parish hall with savory and sweet refreshments for conversation among community members.

The service will also be live-streamed.

Additionally, all are invited to gather at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley for a simple service at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24.

Family, friends, neighbors, acquaintances, and strangers are welcome, to begin the celebration of this national holiday and a feast day in the Episcopal Church.

The service, lasting less than an hour, will be followed by simple refreshments in the Common Room for those who wish.

St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos (one block west of the downtown flagpole) and next to Mattei's Tavern.

For questions, please contact the St. Mark's office at 805-688-4454 or visit www.smitv.org.