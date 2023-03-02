Central Coast community urged to donate blood amid winter shortages

The Central Coast community is urged to give blood this month during a prolonged blood shortage that has been made worse by inclement weather.

Non-profit Vitalant is organizing blood drives throughout March in Santa Barbara County.

Anyone who donates will automatically be entered to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards.

To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app, or call 877-258-4825.

For a list of blood drive locations and dates, click here.