Central Coast Cruisers host their 2nd annual Big Bash Car Show and Picnic in the Park

The Central Coast Cruisers held their 2nd annual Big Bash Car Show and Picnic in the Park on Saturday.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and took place at Biddle Park.

Attendees were able to see a display of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

"We are just we're trying to do something for the car community as well as well as the public," said Charles Labrecque, the Vice President of Central Coast Cruisers.

This family-friendly event also featured a live DJ, food trucks, local vendors, and raffles.

Money made from the event will be donated to "the Boys and Girls Club as well as Alzheimer's," said Labrecque.

Winners of the car show were also given custom made trophies.

When KSBY stopped by and asked about their future goals, both the President and Vice president of the club agreed that they want to "have an event like this every year and just keep getting bigger."