Central Coast dads enjoy Father's Day with family and friends after state's reopening

On Father's Day, families are celebrating the father figures in their lives with less COVID-19 restrictions compared to last year.

Many dads were happy to be out and about on the Central Coast this Father's Day.

Some were out shopping in downtown San Luis Obispo and others were doing what some dads love most, golfing in Morro Bay.

"Get out get downtown and see some faces and see some people and it's really good to see the families out and having a good time and just enjoying the good weather and the family time and the downtown spirit," Santa Margarita resident Jacob Hernandez said.

After a year of indoor restrictions, many families felt liberated to celebrate the holiday after the state's reopening.

"It's like we've been freed from a prison or chains. It's amazing, it's like we have our lives back together and get to enjoy other hug each othe, kiss each other and family is what really matters," Morro Bay visitor Terry Davis said.