Central Coast distillers showcase their creations at Distillery Trail Weekend event

The Distillery Trail Weekend is underway in San Luis Obispo County. It is a three-day event hosted by the Distillers of San Luis Obispo County.

14 distilleries along the trail have their craft spirits out for locals to taste.

There is also other activities like distillery tours, mixology demonstrations, and pairings with local food.

Organizers say the event allows them to show off the years of effort they've put into making high-quality spirits.

"If you've been out wine tasting, you've been out beer tasting, it's time to come out and try the craft spirits that SLO County has to offer, and there's no reason to be scared,” said Aaron Bergh, owner and distiller of Calwise Spirits Company. “Beer and wine are really friendly; spirits can be friendly too.”

The Distillery Trail Weekend continues Sunday, and organizers say while distillery hopping is fun, they encourage attendees to be safe and responsible.