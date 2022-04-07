Central Coast gas price average finally below $6

Gas prices across the nation and even in California have been going down in the past few weeks, however, prices are still record-breaking.

According to AAA, as of Wednesday, California's average price for a regular gallon of gas is $5.82. That is down nine cents compared to last Wednesday.

In San Luis Obispo County, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is $5.98, which is compared to $6.08 one week ago. This is the first time the average price has been below $6 in over three weeks.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Santa Barbara County is $5.89, down nine cents from last Wednesday.

According to AAA, San Luis Obispo County has the highest average price for regular gas in the state.