Central Coast gas prices break more records, beating CA's average record price set Monday

The Central Coast again hit a record high average price for regular gas this week, with prices at more than $4.80 a gallon on Monday.

According to AAA, San Luis Obispo County is seeing the price of regular gas at an average of $4.85 a gallon. That is up six cents compared to last Monday. This is the county's highest recorded price for regular gas.

Santa Barbara County is seeing the price of regular gas at an average of $4.62 a gallon. That is up nine cents compared to last Monday. This is getting close to the county's highest recorded regular gas price recorded in June 2008 at $4.70 a gallon.

California ranked No. 2 among the 10 U.S. states with the largest weekly pump price increase. The state also ranked No. 1 among the nation's 10 most expensive markets, according to a gas price report.

The current average price for regular gas in California broke a record Monday at $4.68 - about a 6-cent increase from Tuesday of last week to Monday of this week, according to AAA.

The other states that recorded the largest average increase include Arizona, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Oklahoma, Indiana, Delaware, Ohio, Michigan and South Dakota.

The current national gas price average is $3.41, 11 cents more than one month ago, $1.29 more than one year ago, and 81 cents more than two years ago.

The nation has not reached its record average price which was set in July 2008 at $4.11.

Visit the American Automobile Association’s website for tips on how to save fuel.