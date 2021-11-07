Central Coast gas prices breaking records, average US price of gas jumps by 5 cents in 2 weeks

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges.

Nationwide, the lowest average is in Houston, at $2.98 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 8 cents to $3.67 a gallon. That price is also $1.30 higher than a year ago.

According to Triple-A, the average price for regular gasoline in California is $4.62. That's compared to $3.17 a year ago.

Here on the Central Coast, as of Nov. 7, San Luis Obispo County is seeing a price of regular gasoline at $4.81. This is a record-breaking amount for a gallon of gas in the county. This is compared to $3.34 one year ago.

In Santa Barbara County the price for a regular gallon of gas is $4.52. The previous record for the highest amount for regular gas in the county was in June of 2008 at $4.70.