Central Coast Greenhouse Growers Association hosting horticulture scholarship fundraiser

On Saturday, April 1, from 9am to 2pm the Central Coast Greenhouse Growers Association is hosting its 20th Annual Open House to raise money for their scholarship fund.

Throughout Nipomo and Arroyo Grande CCGGA member nurseries will open their doors to the public in order to raise funds. Multiple growers are offering nursery tours of their facilities, in addition to the local plant and flower sales. Attendees will have the chance to visit with growers and learn how to care for the plant and flower products for sale.

A portion of the sales from each day from participating nurseries will go to the CCGGA Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund is made available to Horticulture students and CCGGA grower members' children.

Participating nurseries open for tours and plant sales include Altman Plants, Ball Tagawa Growers, Cal Coast Orchids, Eufloria Flowers, Holland America Flowers, Native Sons, Ocean Breeze and West Covina Nursery.