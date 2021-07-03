Central Coast Gymnastics celebrates 3 decades of business

Central Coast Gymnastics opened its doors in San Luis Obispo 30 years ago today.

To celebrate the milestone, owner Mimi Phene-McKellar and others set up a tent in the parking lot with food, drinks, cake, and an ice cream truck for hundreds of attendees.

"It was 30 years ago today that I started really small and I built it over time," she said. "But I did it with the community support."

Local kids got to take home some "swag bags" as well.

Phene-McKellar said the anniversary celebration meant a lot this year after a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I literally am in business because the customers come in the community supports us," she added. "Even though the pandemic we had, it makes me emotional, quite a few people who paid us even though we are closed and just wanted to keep us open."

Phene-McKellar and some of the students are especially excited with the Olympics set to begin in a matter of weeks. They held watch parties for the trials leading up to the Games in Tokyo.

Many of the gym's students have competed in state, regional, and national championships in multiple events.

Phene-McKellar — a Cal Poly alumna — was an All-American when the Mustangs had a women's gymnastics team.