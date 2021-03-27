Central Coast hospital celebrates their doctors ahead of National Doctors' Day

National Doctors' Day is March 30, and French Hospital in San Luis Obispo is honoring their doctors early.

Hospital staff wanted to recognize their doctors for the hard work they do every day, especially during the pandemic.

Doctors nationwide are celebrated for the service they provide to their community. Here on the Central Coast, doctors have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to support the community during this difficult time.

"I think it's really important because, beyond the things that physicians do with their patients in the exam room in the hospital, they're also really great leaders of healthcare in their communities, and I think we've really seen that in particular during the pandemic," said Dr. Jim Malone, French Hospital Medical Center Chief Medical Officer.

"It really does mean a lot that there is some recognition for the sacrifices that are made not only by physicians but also nurses and everybody in the healthcare industry who is taking care of patients," said Dr. Matthews Scales, French Hospital Emergency Department Medical Director.

The date chosen, March 30, is the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery back in 1842.