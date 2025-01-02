Central Coast hospitals welcome first babies of 2025

Just two minutes after midnight on January 1, 2025, Miata and Steven Tracy welcomed baby girl Say'ora Grace Tracy into the world at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Say'ora weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

According to the hospital, the Tracys live at Vandenberg Space Force Base, where Steven was recently promoted to Staff Sergeant with the 741st MMSX, flight test missile maintenance.

To celebrate the New Year's birth, the hospital's Labor and Delivery staff presented the family with a gift basket full of diapers, breastfeeding items, baby books, clothes, rattles, and teethers.

"She's famous now," Miata said the nurses told her. "It didn't matter the date, as long as she was healthy. That's all we care about."

At Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo, baby boy Felix Sanchez was welcomed at 9:50 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

And at Twin Cities hospital in Templeton, Zaria Anneliz Mariscal was born at 12:37 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20 inches. She is the family's fourth girl, according to the hospital.

Parents Luz Tajonar Santiago and Delfino Moreno Hidalgo welcomed baby boy Jonathan into the world at 7:58 a.m. at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

He weighed in at 7 pounds and measured 20 inches.

Sisters Amelia, 6, and Yamilett, 5, are said to be excited to have a little brother join the family.