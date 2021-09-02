Central Coast law enforcement helping officers at the Caldor Fire

Law enforcement agencies on the Central Coast are sending help to El Dorado County where the huge Caldor Fire has been burning for the past 18 days.

Mutual aid assistance from San Luis Obispo County includes 12 members of the Sheriff's Office, along with seven members from other local agencies including the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Cal Poly Police Department, Grover Beach Police Department, and Atascadero Police Department.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office sent 21 deputies and two dispatchers to El Dorado County. The Santa Barbara Police Department also sent four officers and the Lompoc Police Department sent two officers.

Those deputies and officers will be assisting with evacuations, road closures, and keeping the areas around the Caldor Fire secure.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a total of 100 law enforcement personnel from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties have responded to Northern California to help relieve officers working in the Caldor Fire area.