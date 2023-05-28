Central Coast Memorial Day events

Multiple Memorial Day ceremonies will take place on the Central Coast Monday.

These events are open to the public.

Atascadero:

Faces of Freedom Memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. on the corner of HWY 41 and Portola Avenue.

San Luis Obispo:

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum ceremony at 11 a.m. with special exhibits, accompanied by a BBQ lunch.

The museum is located at 801 Grand Avenue.

Arroyo Grande:

Honor guard ceremony at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery at 10:30 p.m.

The cemetery is located at 895 El Camino Real.

Vandenberg Space Force Base Speakers:

There will also be leadership from the base giving speeches at these locations:

