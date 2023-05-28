Central Coast Memorial Day events

Multiple Memorial Day ceremonies will take place on the Central Coast Monday.
These events are open to the public.
Atascadero:
Faces of Freedom Memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. on the corner of HWY 41 and Portola Avenue.
San Luis Obispo:
Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum ceremony at 11 a.m. with special exhibits, accompanied by a BBQ lunch.
The museum is located at 801 Grand Avenue.
Arroyo Grande:
Honor guard ceremony at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery at 10:30 p.m.
The cemetery is located at 895 El Camino Real.
Vandenberg Space Force Base Speakers:
There will also be leadership from the base giving speeches at these locations:
- Guadalupe Cemetery at 4655 Main Street.
- Santa Maria Cemetery at 1501 S College Drive.
- Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall at 1745 Mission Drive.
- Lompoc Cemetery at 600 S C Street.
- Santa Barbara Cemetery at 901 Channel Drive.