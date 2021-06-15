Central Coast natives premiering new film at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles

Central Coast native Anuja Ganpule-Sheorey's latest film "The Candle and the Curse" is premiering at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles this weekend.

Ganpule-Sheorey, a Templeton High School alum, directed the fantasy film for viewers ages 7 and up.

In it, a princess, played by Ganpule-Sheorey's sister Ashwini, is cursed to have her true love die.

One decade after the curse is put on her, it comes true. She then embarks on an epic journey to save her true love from the underworld.

Ganpule-Sheorey and her sisters Ashwini and Anjali grew up going to the Park Cinemas theater. After the tumultuous last year of the pandemic, the trio wanted to bring their film to the local theater after all the community has been through.

"This is a full on experiential event," Anjali, Marketing and PR Director for The Lady & The Tiger Productions, said Monday. "You’re going to come in, you’re going to be greeted with the red carpet, photo opportunities with the princess herself to take photos with everybody. After entering the theater, you’re going to enjoy the movie with wonderful music by the Budapest Orchestra and, at the end, you'll be welcomed to a live Q&A with our cast members."

The trio also wanted to wait until many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted so more people could come out and enjoy the film.

“We really wanted to capitalize on the fact that California is fully open and celebrate that we can all come together again," Anjali said.

There will be two showings of "The Candle and the Curse" on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Park Cinemas box office and can also be purchased in advance on Park Cinema's website at parkcinemas.com. It is $15 dollars for adults and $10 for kids ages five to 11.

