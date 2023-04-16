Central Coast nonprofits help pet, families experiencing homelessness

Homeless pets and their families got some much-needed attention this weekend.

Central Coast non-profits C.A.R.E 4 Paws and the Street Dog Coalition helped more than thirty pets during a free wellness clinic on Saturday.

The event took place at San Luis Obispo's United Church of Christ as the first of multiple pop-up clinics across the Central Coast.

"More and more families are experiencing homelessness or they are at risk of experiencing homelessness," said Isabelle Gullo, executive director for C.A.R.E 4 PAWS. "So this event is really to provide resources for pet families in need so that they don't have to give up their pets or their animals don't have to suffer due to lack of resources."

Organizers also received help from the Central Coast Partnership for animal welfare along with CCPAWS, who helped promote the event and distributed leashes, collars and other pet supplies.

To learn more about these resources,click here.