Central Coast nonprofits team up to help two dogs abandoned on a mattress

Two dogs abandoned in Bakersfield were rescued by the local rescue center after being found abandoned on a mattress.

The dogs were both pitbull mixes around two or three years old. They were spotted lying on top of a discarded mattress next to a busy road in an agricultural part of the city. They had no food or water and the male dog had a five-foot strap tightly cinched around his neck. Both dogs were unaltered, and the female had previously given birth to multiple litters of puppies.

Members of Bakersfield's Rescuing Abandoned Dogs brought the dogs to safety and arranged for temporary foster care. The dogs were named Oreo & Graham.

Rescue officials say due to overpopulation and the overwhelming need for rescue in Kern County they asked the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & DAWG for assistance and within just a few days Oreo and Graham arrived in Santa Barbara County.

Both Oreo and Graham were showered with love and affection when they arrived. The C.A.R.E.4Paws mobile clinic team microchipped and vaccinated them for free.

Now, Oreo and Graham will head to Montana, where they will be taken in, fostered and adopted out to a loving home by the Montana Pittie Project, a rescue focused on helping abused and neglected pitbull mix breeds.

If you are interested in adopting Graham and Oreo email info@sbdawg.org. They are a bonded pair. If a loving home is found locally, the Montana Pittie Project will help other dogs in need.