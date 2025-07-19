Central Coast now a Michelin Guide hotspot for restaurants

The Central Coast isn't just a vacation destination; it has also become a Michelin star hotspot, boasting several restaurants that the famous guide says are well worth the visit.

Spots like Six Test Kitchen and The Restaurant at JUSTIN are putting the region on the global culinary map.

Now, two more local restaurants are celebrating continued milestones in the Michelin sphere.

In Los Alamos, French-inspired bistro Bell's has retained its Michelin star for a fifth consecutive year.

“It is one of the most recognized awards for restaurants around the world, so it means a lot," Daisy Ryan, chef and owner of Bell's, said. "It's [something] we achieve just by doing what we wanted to do with the restaurant and being true to ourselves and our goals.”

Ryan says her culinary journey started with her mother's passion for cooking. Although her list of accolades has grown since then, she says simplicity is the key to her success.

“We really focus on combining flavors and, you know, letting a perfect peach be a perfect peach— but what else can we put it with that makes it unique to this restaurant,” Ryan said. "It's not just our restaurant. It's our farmers and our fishermen and the ranchers that we work with.”

In Arroyo Grande, regionally-inspired restaurant Ember is celebrating its fourth consecutive year earning a mention in the Michelin guide.

“It feels great. It's never expected. We never know when it's coming," David Marks, the executive chef at Ember, said. "It's a pat on the back for all of the hard work for me and my team.”

Owner Jesse Mendoza says the restaurant strives to achieve a Michelin-quality experience for all of its customers.

“We want you leaving the restaurant saying, like, 'Man, that was the best meal and service we had in a long time,'” Mendoza said.

A full list of the Michelin-recognized restaurants on the Central Coast can be found on the Michelin Guide website.