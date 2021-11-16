Central Coast parents, students participate in second school sitout rally

Dozens of parents and students participated in their second statewide school sitout rally in San Luis Obispo County.

On Monday a group began their sitout at 200 W Branch in Arroyo Grande by the Bank of America.

The group later migrated to the County Public Health Department on Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

The group is protesting the statewide vaccine mandate for schools.

Parents could be seen holding signs that say, "stop the mandate", "freedom to choose", and "my child my choice!"

California will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it is fully approved by the Federal Drug Administration. That requirement is expected to go into place July of next year for children 12 years and older.