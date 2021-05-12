Central Coast police departments supporting SLOPD after officer's death

The community is rallying around the San Luis Obispo Police Department after the death of Detective Luca Bendetti. They’ve been showing support by dropping off gifts like flowers, cards and food.

Also sending their support are neighboring Central Coast police departments.

“I immediately ordered my staff to start putting together overtime shifts to be ready with sworn personnel as well as dispatch personnel to support SLOPD in whatever way that we can possibly help,” said Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis.

Arroyo Grande Police Commander Shawn Cosgrove added, “We have support personnel out there right now covering patrol so they can be together as a family and mourn together.”

Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande sent their officers to give those at the San Luis Obispo Police Department time to grieve. Something all of the Central Coast police departments do for each other during hard times.

“A lot of the times, too, our police officer associations get involved and reach out to the families that were affected to see if we can offer any support to them,” Cosgrove said.

Lewis says officers all over the Central Coast moved up through the ranks together so they form a close relationship that he says is rare.

“This is a very small county in the sense of the camaraderie and friendships that we have. As you can imagine, like with any other family, there’s text messages that are going back and forth with people and family offering condolences and support,” Lewis said.

Police officers say this could’ve happened to any of them.

“Especially in a time like this. It really, really, really hits home,” Cosgrove said. “We just got to continue to do what we do and do the best jobs that we can.”

And on Tuesday, Acting SLO Police Chief Brian Amoroso shared his gratitude for the support from neighboring police departments.

“The entire San Luis Obispo Police Department is grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from the community. And we’re also grateful for the continued support we’ve received from our Central Coast Law Enforcement partners and beyond,” Amoroso said.

The different law enforcement agencies in the county will continue to respond to calls in San Luis Obispo for the next few days so members of the police department have time to work through their grief.

The Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande Police Departments also add that their thoughts and prayers go out to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

