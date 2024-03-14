Central Coast police dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Some Santa Barbara County K9s were recognized for their hard work on Wednesday, which marks K9 Veterans Day.

The day recognizes the efforts of active-duty service dogs, and remembers the four-legged heroes who have passed.

On Wednesday, Police K9s from both the Lompoc and Santa Maria Police Departments joined Vandenberg Space Force Base Security Forces' K9s to honor the day.

KSBY was there and had a front-row seat of the military dog demonstration.

"They help with everything they can, like find missing children if need be, help find people that try to get on the base that are not supposed to be there, they can find explosives as well as drugs. They help with the safety of everybody," said senior airman Cassidy Hunt, a military working dog handler for Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Law enforcement says the dogs are vital to their everyday operation, as K9s have been used by military forces since World War I.