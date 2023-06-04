Central Coast Pride hosts 'Pride in the Plaza' event in SLO

After hosting Pride Fest at Laguna Lake Park Saturday, Central Coast Pride hosted its Pride in the Plaza event Sunday.

The event was from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Mission Plaza and was free for all ages.

It featured plenty of free musical performances, including the headliner The Family Stone.

The event also had food, beverages, and a change for the local LGBT community to come together during Pride Month.

“The reason we are here is to support the LGBTQ community and knowing that they are loved. Explaining our purpose is to promote kindness, promote awareness for the community, and to just spread the word that no matter what, no matter where you are, no matter who you are, that you are loved, and that we want to reinforce that,” said Stacey Ballard from Free Mom Hugs Central Coast.

There was also a group of protesters that gathered outside the event.