Central Coast Pride returns to the area. Here's what you can expect.

The Gala Pride and Diversity Center is expanding its Central Coast Pride events throughout San Luis Obispo County.

“This is the biggest and widest reaching Pride event that the Central Coast will see in history,” said JBird, Gala Pride and Diversity Center's director of operations.

The organization has recently decided to host Pride events year-round while continuing to provide a safe space for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We have changed Pride to a year-round program this year,” said Serren Ruggles, Gala Pride and Diversity Center's director of programming. “We're very excited about that. This year we've been building off of inroads that we made last year and the year before, and we're really excited to be supporting full-blown celebrations in Los Osos and Cambria and Atascadero.”

Volunteers are always needed to help carry these events forward.

“We are constantly working to build our volunteer reach and currently we have an amazing team of approximately 45 volunteer leads,” said JBird.

The organization received feedback from the community on their Pride in the Park event held last year at Laguna Lake Park, so they are changing the location.

Ruggles tells KSBY that they are moving the event to Meadow Park this year.

“The feedback that we received was that it was not necessarily accessible for everyone, that people's mobility aids could not get into the space, could not walk easily through the space,” said Ruggles. “We also had a lot of dust kicked up as well, which was really challenging for people's allergies.”

Community members have several opportunities to attend a variety of pride events this year varying by age.

“Our Drag and Burlesque show is 18 and up, but Pride of Park, Pride in the Plaza, those are family days, all-age events,” said Ruggles. “You'll also see events throughout the month of June that are more geared towards adults, some geared towards more towards kids. We do have a ‘Pride Prom’ for 9th through 12th graders on June 8th. Going to be absolutely wonderful. Tickets are only $12.”

JBird says they have been working with local law enforcement and security to ensure the safety of those planning to attend their events.

“In light of negative responses, reactions, feelings…,” said JBird. “Our job is to be ourselves and continue to love and grow. We are working closely with local authorities as well as local safety and security professionals to make sure everyone's safe and has a good time.”

For more information on other Pride events within Central Coast Pride, click here.