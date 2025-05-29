Central Coast PrideFest events to fill your calendar

From May 1st through June 30th the Gala Pride & Diversity Center is pairing up with Central Coast Pride to present 2025 PrideFest. This year's celebration will center around the theme of "Then, Now, Forever" and honor the legacy and futrue of LGBTQ+ communities across San Luis Obispo Counties.

Pride in the Plaza

Saturday, May 31st 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Head to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on Saturday for the largest celebration of LGBTQ+ pride in the county. Pride in the Plaza will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and bring live entertainment, food, drink, local vendors, community resources, and so much more! This event is Free, family-friendly and full of love!

Trans Pride in the Park

Sunday, June 1st, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meadow Park, San Luis Obispo

Sunday, Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo will turn into a space created by and for trans, non-binary, and gender diverse people and their allies. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., over 50 vendors, food trucks, music, and gender affirming resources will fill the park.

Tie-Dye for Pride (with NB Tie-Dye) | May 19 & June 21 | The Gala Pride & Diversity Center

Macramé for Pride (with Peaceful Plants) | May 21 & June 22 | The Gala Pride & Diversity Center

Diversity Coalition SLO: Fostering Understanding in our Community with Jessica Lynn: Back Home | May 22 | Family Care Network

Pride Pin Party: Shrinky Dink Craft Class (with Lane to the Moon Art) | May 23 & June 20 | The Gala Pride & Diversity Center

Coffee for Pride | May 31 | Libertine Coffeebar, San Luis Obispo

Pride on the Patio | May 31 | Luna Red

Santa Maria Pride: Drag Loteria | June 4 | Cubanissimo

Santa Maria Pride: Queer Mixer | June 5 | Santa Maria Inn

Santa Maria Pride Night | June 6 | Lark & Sparrow

Art After Dark | June 6 | The Gala Pride & Diversity Center

Queerwood | June 7 | Beerwood, Los Osos

Paddling with Pride (with Paddling Paws) | June 7 | Coleman Park Beach, Morro Bay

That’s So Drag: Dance Party & Documentary Release | June 7 | Libertine Brewing Co, San Luis Obispo

Santa Maria Pride: Drag Show | June 7 | Presqu’ile Winery

Pride Bingo Brunch + Security Fundraiser | June 8 | Libertine Brewing Co, San Luis Obispo

Santa Maria Pride | June 8 | Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Pride: Hope After Dark Drag Show | June 8 | Santa Maria, CA

Poetry Workshop | June 11 | The Gala Center

Free Fitness Class | June 13 | Kismet

Atascadero Pride in the Park | June 14 | Atascadero Lake Park

Friends of the Atascadero Library: A Conversation with Author Lucy Jane Bledsoe | June 14 | Atascadero Library

PCPA Pride Night: Waitress | June 19 | Solvang Festival Theater

Pride Prom | June 21 | Taylor Gym, San Luis Obispo

Swim with Pride | June 28 | Sinsheimer Pool, San Luis Obispo

Cambria Pride by the Sea | June 28 | Downtown Cambria

Furmeet Fundraiser + Silent Auction (with Furry Frenzy) | June 29 | The Gala Center

Drag Brunch | June 29 | Libertine Brewing Co, San Luis Obispo

