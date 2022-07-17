Central Coast Renaissance Festival brings out Shakespearean looks

The Central Coast Renaissance Festival returns after pandemic closures.

On its second day, locals channeled their inner 16th century self to play the part.

The event takes you back in time to the year 1585 with legendary historical figures like Queen Elizabeth the First and William Shakespeare.

It takes place at Laguna Lake Park In San Luis Obispo, which is also known as The Shire.

If you attend, you may run into characters like Lord Mayor of Tilbury England, the plague doctor and a knight in armor.

The festival also has live music and food.

“What we really thrive on is the enthusiasm of the patrons,” explained Sir Kerrigan Freemantle, a participant at the Central Coast Renaissance Festival. “If you want to play with us and interact with us that's why we are doing this, and it has just been absolutely fantastic."

The festival will return on Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM at Laguna Lake Park.