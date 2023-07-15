Central Coast Renaissance Festival has huge turnout

The Central Coast Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend with Saturday featuring Armored Combat Worldwide (ACW). ACW is an armored combat team that competes in international tournaments and events.

For kids, the event had “Buccaneer Boot Camp”. For this event, children got balloon swords where they learned basic training in swordsmanship.

Winston Waters or Lord Mayor explains why people should go the event.

“Because we're here and we're having a great time… We have a lot of fun. We have a lot of food, excellent food. And merchants selling all kinds of things that interest, all of the people in this area.”

Sunday will feature” Pirate Day” where over 500 costumed entertainers will create a Renaissance village.