Central Coast Renaissance Festival returns to San Luis Obispo

The Central Coast Renaissance Festival is coming back to San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

The festival is rolling back the calendar by 450 years, allowing attendees to experience the 16th century.

Entertainment at the festival will include authentic music, plays, comedy skits, magic and a falconry show.

Renaissance era food will also be on offer, including meat pies, Scottish haggis, and fire roasted turkey legs.

There are plenty of activities for kids, including a Buccaneer Boot Camp on Sunday, where kids can learn how to fight like pirates.

“If you love history, if you love enjoying fantasy and teleporting back to a time when things were fun and enjoyable, then you’d want to come out and visit with us and we will put on a good show," said Michael Teubner, one of the festival’s performers.

People are encouraged to come in costume, but it is not a requirement.

The festival will be on Saturday and Sunday at Laguna Lake Park, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

