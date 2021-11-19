Central Coast Rescue Mission handing out Thanksgiving meals Friday

Thanksgiving dinners will be handed out Friday at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church.

This is the 22nd year the Central Coast Rescue Mission is putting on the event.

The mission's director says handing out the meals also gives them an opportunity to reach out to people in need in the community.

The mission offers a 10-month recovery program to both men and women.

"What we like to say is a changed life starts at a meal when our guests arrive at the banquet, they learn about the rescue mission then they learn about some of our services we gain their trust and hopefully that means that they enter one of our programs," said Chris Rutledge, Central Coast Rescue Mission Director.

The rescue mission says they depend on people's donations to provide the meals.

To donate, visit this website.