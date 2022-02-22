Central Coast resident turns 94, still leads exercise class

A Central Coast resident reached the impressive age of 94 this week.

Barbara Hart turned 94 on Monday and celebrated her birthday today at the Morro Bay Community Center.

The celebration was held after Hart taught a senior exercise class, which she has been teaching for at least 26 years.

In the class, Hart guides seniors through more than 50 different exercises, working on every part of the body,

For advice on how to live as long as she has, Hart said, "exercising and having such wonderful friends; and caring for others, interacting, and loving each other.”

Hart says she looks forward to turning 100.

