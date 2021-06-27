Central Coast residents find ways to beat the heat this weekend

Many Central Coast residents looked for ways to beat the heat this weekend.

In Atascadero, Colony Market and Deli opened up umbrellas outdoors to provide some shade for locals in addition to an air-conditioned bar area inside.

According to the National Weather Service, Atascadero hit a daytime high of 100 degrees. The Paso Robles Municipal Airport recorded a daytime high of 102 and Shandon saw temperatures hit 106.

Some visitors there today said they do not mind the heat so long as there's something refreshing to eat and drink.

"I like being out and about, staying cool, supporting local businesses. It's nice to be reopened again and seeing old friends," Atascadero resident April Worley said.

Colony Market and Deli co-owner Joanna Wemple said on hot days like today, their frozen rosé, lemonade, beer, and locally made yerba-mate are some of the most popular drinks for visitors.

The deli plans to add more shaded areas outdoors in the coming weeks to provide more space for the warm summer months.

Officials say temperatures in the triple digits will be common in the valleys, foothills and desert. The high temperatures are expected to last into the week.