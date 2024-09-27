Central Coast residents given sonic boom advisory ahead of SpaceX launch

SpaceX officials say residents of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms during an upcoming Falcon 9 launch.

The company is targeting Sunday evening close to midnight for the release of the OneWeb Launch 20 mission, which aims to expand high-speed internet coverage by delivering more satellites to low Earth orbit.

SpaceX says that about eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. One or more sonic booms may be heard during the landing depending on weather and other conditions, according to the company.

The rocket's launch window opens at 11:54 p.m. on Sunday; SpaceX says a backup opportunity for the launch is on Monday at 11:49 p.m.

You can watch a live webcast of Falcon 9's liftoff on the SpaceX website.